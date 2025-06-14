Wydad president confirms attempt over Ronaldo signing

Wydad Casablanca president Hicham Ait-Menna has confirmed an attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wydad wanted to sign the Al-Nassr star to a short-term deal for the Club World Cup.

After considering several offers, Ronaldo chose to skip the tournament and has since committed to signing a new deal with Al-Nassr.

"I don’t know how the rumour spread," Ait-Menna revealed.

"But yes, I did reach out to one of his agents about three-and-a-half or four months ago, asking: ‘Would he want to play the Club World Cup?’ He replied, ‘Listen, I don’t think so.’"