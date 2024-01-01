Tribal Football

Odegaard Martin breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Odegaard Martin
Odegaard confident Arsenal will find right additions
Odegaard confident Arsenal will find right additions
Odegaard insists Arsenal stronger for last season's title failure
Cesc full of praise for Arsenal captain Odegaard
Tottenham hero Sheringham: Arsenal can be stepping stone for Rice
Odegaard: Arsenal players know our history at Old Trafford
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We should dream about title
Former Arsenal captain Cesc: Havertz just like me
Arsenal captain Odegaard: Champions League exit hard to take
Arsenal captain Odegaard: Beating Wolves all about bouncing back
Arsenal goalscorer Trossard: Victory at Wolves a massive boost
Arteta delighted with Arsenal victory at Wolves
Odegaard rallies Arsenal: We must throw everything into Prem title push
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel proud of Champions League record-breaking achievement
Arsenal boss Arteta hoping Odegaard and Saka can make Bayern Munich clash
The Regista - Arsenal vs Aston Villa tactical review: As Arteta hesitated Emery's courage call earned visitors the win
Parlour exclusive: Bergkamp-like Odegaard among Arsenal's greatest signings
Arsenal captain Odegaard: Beautiful thing to be chasing a Double
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel: Stop Odegaard and we'll stop Arsenal
Arsenal captain Odegaard: Bayern Munich have had strange results - but Kane...
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted after victory over Luton: Really difficult
Luton boss Edwards: We were exceptional in Arsenal defeat
The Regista - Man City vs Arsenal tactical review: Pep & Arteta locked horns in top tier chess masterclass
Norway coach Solbakken dismisses Haaland, Odegaard concerns
Arsenal midfielder Rice full of pride over England captaincy
Porto defender Pepe: We shutdown Odegaard
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Odegaard Martin page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Odegaard Martin - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Odegaard Martin news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.