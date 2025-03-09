Arsenal captain Odegaard brutally honest about season form

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admits his form hasn't been good enough this season.

Ahead of today's trip to Manchester United, Odegaard conceded he hasn't shown the consistency if last season.

The Norway midfielder struck twice in the 7-1 Champions League rout of PSV in midweek.

He said. "I'm very used to people speaking about me, judging my performances and I think I do the myself. I'm harder on myself and I know that I have not been good enough especially in front of goal so that's normal.

"I work hard every day to improve it and I know I have the ability and the talent to do it. PSV Eindhoven was good and hopefully now I can do more towards the end of the season.

"There's always more to play for at the end of the season but every game in this league is so important from the start to the end.

"Hopefully we can - like last year - hit the top form towards the end and then we'll see where that takes us in the league and also in the Champions League."

Odegaard added, "With the players we have out as well, the rest of us as players have to step up even more and I think it's a good thing we can share the goals and hopefully we can keep doing that."