Man City beat Arsenal and Aston Villa for Norway wonderkid Nypan

Manchester City have beaten Arsenal and Aston Villa to the signing of Sverre Nypan who is said to be the next Martin Odegaard.

As per The Athletic, City are close to reaching an agreement to sign Rosenborg midfielder Nypan in what will be a record fee for a player from the Norwegian league. The youngster made his debut for Rosenborg in 2022 aged just 15, and has been scouted by several top European sides since then but is now looking for a move away from the side as he seeks step up his game.

Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli have all signed for City so far this summer and manager Pep Guardiola does not look like he will be stopping there as he hijacks Nypan’s reported move to Arsenal. However, the Gunners are not the only side who were chasing the teenager. 

Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, was spotted at a Rosenborg league match in April as the club sent scouts to watch Nypan who has been likened to Kevin de Bruyne and Arsenal captain Odegaard. Nypan has already played 70 senior games for Rosenborg despite being just 18 years old and could become the next big talent for City if he does make the move. 

The Athletic also reports that Nypan is expected to go out on a season-long loan to continue his development, as he cannot be placed into the Club World Cup squad now the deadline has passed as City prepare a bid of around £17M to secure his services. 

