Arsenal captain Odegaard: We weren't good enough

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says they lacked a cutting edge at both ends of the pitch in Wednesday night's Champions League semifinal defeat at PSG.

The 2-1 loss saw PSG reach the final 3-1 on aggregate, leaving Odegaard frustration.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he admitted afterwards: "We gave it a proper go. We started the game really well. We were on the front foot, had the momentum, a few big chances but in the end it wasn't enough.

"Between the boxes we did well inside the two over the two games we weren't good enough. Credit to their goalkeeper who made amazing saves. It wasn't enough and that's painful.

"In the boxes, especially today what we did with the ball between the boxes we dominated the ball and took the control of the game from the start. We were not strong enough in the boxes and that's where we lost it."

"Massive disappointment"

Odegaard added, "It's painful, we wanted to do the big thing, a big goal in the league and the Champions League. Massive disappointment but we have to stay strong and together.

"Take the lessons, take the pain and use it to come back stronger.

"We have to learn from this. We did a lot of good things but it's not enough. In front of goal is where games are decided and that's where we have to be sharper. We have to use this pain in a good way."