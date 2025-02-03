Odegaard: Arsenal kids unbelievable for victory over Man City

Captain Martin Odegaard was delighted with Arsenal's dominant win over Manchester City.

He praised the team's collective effort and the intensity they brought to the game, beating the champions 5-1.

Odegaard also highlighted the incredible atmosphere at the Emirates, which fueled their performance.

Odegaard told BBC MOTD: "It was a top game and a top result.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable, and we all enjoyed that one.

"We were rewarded with the high press, we won the ball and scored. Second half they scored, but the way we reacted was brilliant. Then, after that, it was unbelievable what we did."

On their youngsters, he stated: "I think what they're doing is unbelievable and I cannot praise them enough. Myles played from the start with confidence and Ethan coming on, impacted straight away. I love to see the confidence and the eagerness.

"I am totally proud of them."

On the game, he added: "There is a lot of pressure going into this game, but we played a brilliant game. We know we can beat any team and today we showed that."