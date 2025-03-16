Arsenal's make-shift striker Merino proves matchwinner against Chelsea

Arsenal ended a three-match winless Premier League (PL) run with a narrow 1-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea, extending the Blues’ worrying away league run to seven matches without a win (D2, L5).

Early sighters from Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli set the tone for a first half in which Chelsea largely struggled to impose themselves.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blues were on the back foot for much of the period, with Arsenal having plenty of joy down the right flank as Jurriën Timber’s cutback from the byline caused a moment of panic for the visitors.

Unsurprisingly, the breakthrough eventually came from the right, where a corner was conceded, allowing Martin Ødegaard to whip in a ball that was looped over a nervy Robert Sánchez via the head of makeshift striker Mikel Merino.

At the other end, Chelsea’s stand-in centre forward Pedro Neto was often finding himself isolated, but his side improved as the half wore on, coming close to an equaliser when Marc Cucurella’s volley slipped through David Raya’s hands, trickling agonisngly past the far post.

Nevertheless, Arsenal kept the Blues at bay until the break, adding a 10th HT lead at the Emirates to their tally – a league high.

Attempting to cope in the absence of an injured Cole Palmer, Chelsea made a quiet start to the second half, failing to continue their previously growing momentum following the interval.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

With an hour played, Sánchez was called into action to prevent Merino from doubling Arsenal’s advantage, making a fine save to stop a well-taken volley from crossing the line. A rather tame effort from Ødegaard soon followed before a low-key period lacking in notable action.

Still searching for a response, Enzo Maresca’s men pushed for a late equaliser, but ultimately to no avail as the well-organised hosts held firm.

Closing a 12-point gap to league leaders Liverpool looks to be beyond Mikel Arteta’s side at this late stage of the campaign, but victory here does give Arsenal breathing room in their bid to secure UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification, now 10 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester City.

One point and one place above last season’s champions, Chelsea remain in the last certain UCL spot, although a seventh PL H2H (D2, L5) without victory will have done little to boost their confidence ahead of the run-in.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)