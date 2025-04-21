Odegaard names three Arsenal teammates who he thinks could become managers in the future

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has named three of his teammates who he believes could become coaches in the future.

The Gunners have all but missed out on the Premier League title under former player and now manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal still have a chance at winning the Champions League but first have to bypass Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, where they could face either Barcelona or Inter Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the club website, Odegaard opened up about his childhood and was questioned on what may come once he hangs up his boots for good.

“A lot of people ask me whether I would be interested in coaching and to be fair, I’m not sure. I’ll have to see towards the end of my career and also when I stop playing, I guess I’ll see how it feels. When you’ve been in football for so long, it can be quite hard to stop completely at that point.

“It could be natural to stay in the game in some way, but also what we are doing every day is quite intense and a lot of hard work. So the question is whether you want more of that, or take a break from it. That’s the question I’ll have to ask myself in the end.”

The Norwegian international was also asked about who in the Arsenal squad does hje do think would make a great manager in future. He named two players who are older than him but also one young defender which will surprise many fans.

“The obvious choice is Jorginho. I think he’s really into that as well, he has a lot of experience and he’s an intelligent guy and tactically strong in the way he sees the game and everything. He would be a natural as manager.

“I think also Jurrien Timber could be one. I don’t know if he’s interested in that at all yet, but just the way he is. Also he’s got a lot of experience already, of playing for Ajax too, and he’s an intelligent guy. Apart from those two, maybe Alex Zinchenko? He looks like he could be a coach to me.”

Both Zinchenko and Jorginho are rumoured to be leaving North London once the season ends as new sporting director Andrea Berta plans for the future. The pair will be planning for what happens after their careers as players as they likely aim to collecting their coaching badges.