Norway teammates hail Arsenal ace Odegaard after victory over Israel
Norway teammates hail Arsenal ace Odegaard after victory over Israel
Norway teammates hailed skipper Martin Odegaard after their World Cup qualifying win against Israel.

The Arsenal midfielder produced three assists for the 4-2 victory last night.

Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup said at the final whistle: “He is one of the world's best footballers.

“The way he moves and plays football, you just have to enjoy it." 

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth struck thanks to Odegaard's pass and also told VG: “He is fantastic. Three assists speak for themselves and he is fantastic to play with on the right side." 

On the win and the team's form, Odegaard said: “We have a lot of faith in what we are doing.

“We have developed a very good basic game. We have become much better offensively. We can score goals and create things in many different ways. Then I will also come into my own more.”

Norway haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1998.

