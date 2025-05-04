Arsenal captain Odegaard: Bournemouth goals were unacceptable

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard urged teammates and fans to "stick together" after defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The result is a blow heading into this week's second-leg of their Champions League semifinal against PSG.

“We’re very disappointed,” said Odegaard. “We wanted to come here today and have a really good game, get a win - for our position in the league and also to create the momentum into next week.

“I think we controlled pretty much everything until they scored and then it was a bit too chaotic, and a bit wild, and we lost momentum. We didn’t really play our game after that."

Unacceptable to concede like that

Odegaard added, “The second half was very far from good enough from us. It’s not acceptable to concede two goals like that. It’s something we have to talk about and make sure we improve.

“We’re disappointed now, but we have to move on and be strong and stick together and prepare for a massive game.”

On going to Paris this week, Odegaard continued: “It’s a massive game.

“That’s the good thing, when you’re disappointed now and you’re angry and frustrated, you can use all those emotions into Wednesday. We know what we’re playing for, it’s a massive game, we have to stick together and create energy and be ready.”