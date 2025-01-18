Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must build momentum after derby win

Paul Vegas
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must build momentum after derby win
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must build momentum after derby winAction Plus
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says they want to build momentum after the midweek win against Tottenham.

The Gunners meet Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Odegaard said: "It's always a great feeling to win a derby. The atmosphere was incredible and the fans were really happy. We need that momentum now. We have to recover and get ready and we will win every fight.

"Every year it feels like there are more matches and they are more intense, but that's what we want.

"We will fight and compete in all tournaments, so we have to get used to playing every three days, restitating and playing again."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinArsenalTottenhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Ex-Tottenham chief exec: I would dismiss Ange, he is way out of his depth
Emery reveals new signing Malen could make Villa debut against Arsenal this weekend
Arteta admits Arsenal are actively looking for a striker and want to evolve the squad