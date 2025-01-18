Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must build momentum after derby win

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says they want to build momentum after the midweek win against Tottenham.

The Gunners meet Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Odegaard said: "It's always a great feeling to win a derby. The atmosphere was incredible and the fans were really happy. We need that momentum now. We have to recover and get ready and we will win every fight.

"Every year it feels like there are more matches and they are more intense, but that's what we want.

"We will fight and compete in all tournaments, so we have to get used to playing every three days, restitating and playing again."