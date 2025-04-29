Odegaard: Arsenal can beat PSG - just like we did against Real Madrid

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has no doubt they'll embrace tonight's Champions League semifinal against PSG.

Arsenal host the first-leg at Emirates stadium, with Odegaard's captain notes featuring in tonight's match programme.

Odegaard declared: "You could really feel the excitement and confidence around the training ground in the last few days building up to this game.

"We are all looking forward to it and, especially after our two games against Real Madrid, we are taking a really good feeling and a lot of confidence into this semi-final with PSG.

"Also the experience we had here at Emirates Stadium last time in the quarter-final – the atmosphere was incredible and we want to have that same feeling again tonight.

"We want to show we can do it again, and be even better this time, so we can’t wait to be out there on the pitch. I’m sure the atmosphere will be unbelievable again, so it’s down to us now."

We dominated PSG in everything

"We played PSG earlier this season, but I missed that game through injury. I was at the stadium that night to watch and I remember it being a really controlled performance from us. It felt like they were never able to threaten us that much during the game – we dominated everything and generally we were really solid all round.

"That was very early in the season, and I think it’s a different test we’re going to face now. They were missing some players back then and I think also they work really well as a team now, and they have been showing their quality in this competition over a long period.

"They have been playing at an unbelievable level so of course we know they are a top side and a lot stronger now. But saying that, I feel that we are also stronger too, so it’s going to be a great game I’m sure."