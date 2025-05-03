Liverpool legend calls on Arsenal to take captaincy away from Odegaard

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Arsenal captaincy has affected Martin Odegaard's form.

Lawrenson says the armband should be taken from Odegaard to allow the midfielder to focus on his game.

He told Paddy Power: "The captain's armband should be taken away from Odegaard, so he can get back to focusing on his performances.

"We all know that he's a good player, but he's just had a six out of 10 season."

Lawrenson added: "If you gave Declan Rice the armband instead, you imagine that it wouldn't affect his performances, especially considering he was captain at West Ham.

"I'd give it to Rice so Odegaard can focus on improving his performances."

