Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran

Al-Nassr are reportedly readying a bid for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli as a replacement for Jhon Duran who is set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Duran, 21, is set to join Jose Mourinho’s side just six months after leaving Premier League club Aston Villa for Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are now stepping up their pursuit of a new forward and have turned their attention to Martinelli, 24, according to GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Saudi club have failed in their attempts to persuade Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz with the Merseysiders adamant he will remain at Anfield.

They are now willing to offer a massive €85 million (£73m/$99.5m) for Martinelli although it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would entertain an offer.