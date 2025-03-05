Arsenal captain Odegaard on PSV victory: We needed this performance

Captain Martin Odegaard admits they needed a performance as Arsenal produced in their Champions League thumping of PSV Eindhoven.

Odegaard struck twice on the night as the Gunners won 7-1 in Eindhoven for the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The midfielder remarked at the final whistle: "Especially after the last few games, we needed a performance like this. It was brilliant from the start until the end. Really good going forwards, attacking the box with chances and goals. Unfortunately we conceded one goal.

"We work hard everyday to improve. Especially after the performances like the West Ham one and the last one (against Nottingham Forest), we wanted to do better.

"A lot of work around the box and finishing, but we always work hard and try to do our best. Today it clicked.

"We had a little extra focus on finishing after the last few games. We know we have the quality, we have done it so many times.

"Doing it at this level, it's really fun to play. We know we have that level so it was good to get everything out there."