Man City agree £12.5M deal for Norwegian wonderkid Nypan from Rosenborg

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan this week.

The 18-year-old has been pursued by a host of clubs such as Arsenal but it looks like City have won the race for the teenager who is likened to Kevin de Bruyne and Martin Odegaard. Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, he has attracted the attention of several sides who fought for his signature this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano a deal has been agreed as the young playmaker hopes to join manager Pep Guardiola who has spent big already this summer.

“BREAKING: Sverre Nypan to Manchester City, here we go!

“Plan presented in January and deal now done for €15m transfer fee.

“Agreement reached for 18 year old talent who joins from Rosenborg as @TheAthleticFC reports.

“Understand Nypan’s now likely to go out on loan.”

Transfer guru and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein also reported on the deal, confirming that the two sides had come to an agreement this week as City build for the future.

“Manchester City reach agreement with Rosenborg to sign Sverre Nypan. #MCFC paying #Rosenborg £12.5m; no further contingencies or sell-on clauses. Personal terms for 18yo Norway youth int’l in process of being finalised on contract to 2030.”

Former Rosenborg academy manager Roar Vikvang praised Nypan in a recent interview, stating that he is certainly one for the future.

“He was the number one player at his age in the region,” former Rosenborg academy manager Roar Vikvang told Sky Sports. “Already at that age, he had been out visiting clubs abroad.

“It was the work of me and the club to sign him. What was most important for him was how he could continue to develop as a player. It was 2020, so he was turning 14. Already at that time, he was so mature for his age.

“He was just searching for a place where he could continue to develop because, from my point of view, there was no other option than trying to get all the way (top level).

"But he hasn’t been in a hurry. He has always made good decisions.”