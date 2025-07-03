Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford
Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65M bid for the Brentford forward
Romelu Lukaku reveals he 'didn't want' Man United move

Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number

Paul Vegas
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt numberTribalfootball
Manchester United have handed JJ Gabriel a senior squad number.

Just 14, United management have reached terms with Gabriel and his family over a new contract, with the attacker to soon put pen to paper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And part of the negotiations have included a senior number designated for Gabriel, who is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill.

O’Cearuill changed the family’s surname to Gabriel to recognise their religious beliefs. And son JJ has been handed the No95 shirt number for season 2025/26, reports the Daily Mail

Gabriel was capped by England at U15 level in February.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball TransfersGabriel Joseph
Related Articles
Frustrated Man Utd turn to Villa centre-forward Watkins
Man United working to get Alejandro Garnacho out ASAP
Bayern Munich turn to wantaway Man United star Marcus Rashford