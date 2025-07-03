Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number

Manchester United have handed JJ Gabriel a senior squad number.

Just 14, United management have reached terms with Gabriel and his family over a new contract, with the attacker to soon put pen to paper.

And part of the negotiations have included a senior number designated for Gabriel, who is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill.

O’Cearuill changed the family’s surname to Gabriel to recognise their religious beliefs. And son JJ has been handed the No95 shirt number for season 2025/26, reports the Daily Mail.

Gabriel was capped by England at U15 level in February.