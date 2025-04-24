Arsenal captain Odegaard: We reached Champions League semis doing it our way

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says they're in the Champions League semifinals thanks to being loyal to their own approach to the game.

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid home and away to set up their semifinal with PSG.

Odegaard, before last night's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, reflected: "We felt completely ready to beat them again. But if you go away to Real Madrid and want to win there, then you have to be properly on it.

"It’s a stadium that’s special in terms of history and they’ve had a lot of crazy games and results there – especially in the Champions League.

"So it was about staying focused, doing our own thing and making sure we win the game again. I was so pleased that we had the courage to play our own game in the Bernabeu.

"A lot of teams go there and end up not doing anything, but in the second half especially we used the ball more and you could see the space open up."