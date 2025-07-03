Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!

Diego Leon's former club Cerro Porteno have taken to social media to officially confirm his departure to Manchester United.

The teenager left-back signed for United in the January transfer window but due to his age, was unable to join his new club until the summer where he will now join manager Ruben Amorim ahead of the new season. Now, his former side Cerro Porteno have confirmed that he will leave the side as he prepares for the Premier League.

Translated from Spanish, the statement read:

"We wish the greatest success to the player Diego León, Canterano del Cyclón, who will continue his career as a professional footballer in England and will bring all the Paraguayan talent to the prestigious Premier League. Let’s go all in, Diego.”

Reports have stated that Leon will not be going out on loan as the Paraguay international wants to fight for a spot in a United side who are coming off the back of their worst season in club history. He spoke recently about the move which will only excite United fans even more now it has been confirmed.

“I’m really happy, I think every player dreams of this,” Leon told Versus ahead of moving to Manchester. “When you’re a professional, you have to adapt quickly, it is a massive opportunity.

“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset.

“I’m going to kill it in pre-season and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them.”