Arsenal captain Odegaard "really happy" after victory over Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was delighted to see his team get a Champions League win.

The Gunners strolled to a Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Odegaard, who got one of the goals in the success, was satisfied with the team’s effort.

“I’m really happy,” he smiled post-match.

“It was a strong performance, 3-0 at home, and we’ve put ourselves in a good position now in the Champions League to be in the top eight, so really happy.

“We expected them to defend low and try to take the speed out of the game. We got the early goal but after that, I think the game slowed down a bit and they did well to do that. We could have done better in some areas of the game but in the end we got three goals and a solid controlled win.

“It was nice to get (a goal). I’ve been waiting for it, I had a lot of chances that I missed. Today I was in the right area, I attacked the box and I got the goal, so it was nice.”