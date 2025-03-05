Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with goalscorers Odegaard, Nwaneri

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Ethan Nwaneri and Martin Odegaard for their Champions League thumping of PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners won the first-leg of their round 16 encounter 7-1 on Tuesday night. Odegaard scored twice, with Nwaneri also netting.

On Nwaneri, Arteta said: "I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved, the way he played tonight. It’s about consistency now, doing it again three days later in another big stadium."

On Odegaard's performance, he also said: "I think a lot of players made him flow today, you could tell today that he was loose. He was enjoying it; he was with that energy and that flow that then he becomes a player that makes the difference for the team. I’m really happy that he was in a big night like that, the captain steps up and puts in a performance like he did tonight."