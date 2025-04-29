Tribal Football
Most Read
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer
Antonio Rudiger told to expect 'double digit ban' after 'crazy' Copa del Rey outburst

PSG whiz Neves full of praise for "world class" Arsenal midfield

Paul Vegas
PSG whiz Neves full of praise for "world class" Arsenal midfield
PSG whiz Neves full of praise for "world class" Arsenal midfieldAction Plus
PSG whiz Joao Neves has admitted his great admiration for Arsenal's players ahead of tonight's clash.

PSG are in London for Tuesday night's Champions League semifinal first-leg against Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking with the Athletic, Neves said: "I think the best thing about Arsenal is the collective, like us. It will be a very good football game. I think maybe they are more physical and maybe we are better with the ball, in my opinion.

"But they have their strengths, we have ours. What we want to do is defend with the ball in their half. Because having the ball is the best way to defend. They have a lot of very good players, world class, so I can't choose one.

"(David) Raya? I love the way he uses his feet to improve Arsenal's game. Declan Rice's double free kick against Real Madrid? I love football, so I was really happy to see those two goals. Arsenal, for sure, are one of the best teams.

"The midfield with (Martin) Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey are extraordinary players."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueNeves JoaoRice DeclanRaya DavidOdegaard MartinPartey ThomasArsenalPSG
Related Articles
SNAPPED: PSG president Al-Khelaifi catches Tube leaving Arsenal stadium
PSG coach Enrique quizzes French press: Why so negative?!
Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSG