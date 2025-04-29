PSG whiz Neves full of praise for "world class" Arsenal midfield

PSG whiz Joao Neves has admitted his great admiration for Arsenal's players ahead of tonight's clash.

PSG are in London for Tuesday night's Champions League semifinal first-leg against Arsenal.

Speaking with the Athletic, Neves said: "I think the best thing about Arsenal is the collective, like us. It will be a very good football game. I think maybe they are more physical and maybe we are better with the ball, in my opinion.

"But they have their strengths, we have ours. What we want to do is defend with the ball in their half. Because having the ball is the best way to defend. They have a lot of very good players, world class, so I can't choose one.

"(David) Raya? I love the way he uses his feet to improve Arsenal's game. Declan Rice's double free kick against Real Madrid? I love football, so I was really happy to see those two goals. Arsenal, for sure, are one of the best teams.

"The midfield with (Martin) Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey are extraordinary players."