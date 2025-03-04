Arsenal set Champions League record in PSV decimation

Arsenal etched their name in Champions League history with a 7-1 thrashing of PSV on Tuesday night.

Martin Odegaard’s brace, along with goals from Mikel Merino, Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Riccardo Calafiori, and Leandro Trossard, propelled the Gunners past the Dutch side in a thrilling eight-goal encounter.

In doing so, the Premier League giants made history as the first team in the competition to score at least seven goals away from home in a knockout-stage match.

Indeed, Arsenal registered six away goals in a European match for the first time since November 1993, when they routed Standard Liege 7-0 in the Cup Winners Cup.

For PSV, it marked their worst home defeat in European competition, surpassing a 4-0 loss to the Gunners back in September 2002.

They must score at least seven unanswered goals in the return leg in London to secure a quarter-final berth.