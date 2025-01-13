Man Utd say victory against Arsenal is "justice" for Havertz's antics throughout the game

Manchester United's social media admin has labeled the club's victory over Arsenal as justice for striker Kai Havertz's poor behaviour during the game.

The Germany international was at the centre of controversy throughout the game after going down softly to win a penalty in the second half with defender Harry Maguire labeling him a “cheat” which set off a brawl between the two sides.

Advertisement Advertisement

Captain Martin Odegaard stepped up to the spot only to be denied by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who was declared a hero after he denied Havertz in the penalty shootout with his miss ending Arsenal's FA Cup campaign.

United's X admin claimed the win was “justice” for the 25-year-old’s earlier behaviour and even went as far as mocking manager Mikel Arteta for his comments on the ball in the previous week.

“It's just different,'” Arteta said on Tuesday. “It's very different to the Premier League ball and you have to adapt to that.

“It flies different... when you touch it, the grip is very different as well so you have to adapt to that.”

United's official accounts posted a picture of Bruno Fernandes scoring a crucial goal during the game with the caption: “This ball flies a lot” which will have only added salt to the wounds for the Gunners who are close to being out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season.