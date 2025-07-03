Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio.

Both Unai Emery and Eddie Howe are looking to sign midfield reinforcements this summer and have identified the 26-year-old as a potential target.

According to Corriere della Serra, Guendouzi has a €50m release clause in his contract with the Italian club.

He remains under contract until the summer of 2028, but Lazio are understood to need to sell if they want to sign any new players this year.

The defensive midfielder made 37 Serie A appearances last season as Lazio stumbled to a seventh-place finish.