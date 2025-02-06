Tribal Football
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must learn from Newcastle Cup defeat
Captain Martin Ødegaard urged Arsenal to learn from their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle and use it as motivation to improve.

He admitted he still believed in a comeback at St. James’ Park and was inches away from shifting the momentum when his shot hit the post.

However, with Newcastle quickly responding with a goal, Ødegaard conceded that Arsenal didn’t do enough over both legs.

Following the game, he said: “It’s a tough one to take, it’s frustrating. We had a big goal to go to the final and we believed it was possible to make it happen today but I think the way we played throughout the game and throughout the two legs we didn’t deserve it. We have to look at ourselves, improve and learn from it.

“We had a few good moments in the first half where I could’ve scored, and maybe the game would’ve been a bit different then we let them run a bit too easily a few times. They had a few big moments there and with the goal obviously.

“We’re all disappointed and we should’ve done better. We may be a young squad but we’ve played big games and we’ve played here many times so I still think it should’ve been possible to do better but now we have to take the lessons and move on."

