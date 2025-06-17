What Man City signing Nypan can bring to a much-changed Guardiola side

At just 18 years of age, Sverre Nypan seemingly has Manchester City fans all excited about what the future may hold.

Pep Guardiola has clearly seen something he likes in a player that's been compared to Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, and as such, City have agreed a £12.5m fee with Nypan's current employers, Rosenborg, albeit they'll then send the player out on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

Talented teen compared to Arsenal's Odegaard

Just like the Gunners captain, Nypan made his Norwegian top-flight debut at 15 years of age, and the talented teen has already racked up an astonishing 70 first-team appearances during which he's scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

With Guardiola's vision of one day playing with 11 midfielders in mind, the youngster's versatility will be just what the Catalan is looking for.

Ostensibly a central midfielder, Nypan can perform well in a variety of attacking roles and, whilst a Premier League debut might still be a season or so away, Norwegian media believe it won't be long before he makes an impact.

Sverre Nypan's stats Flashscore

"Sverre Nypan has been regarded as one of the best talents in Norway and has been playing at a very high level despite being so young," Andreas Korssund noted.

"He's been looked at as the next big thing from the Norwegian league, so it's not a surprise he's securing such a big move. The surprise, maybe, is that he's coming to City at such a young age.

"Odegaard might be more of a dribbler, while Nypan is more someone who controls the game from midfield. He is a bit more box-to-box than Odegaard. In my opinion, he's definitely going to become one of Europe's absolutely best midfielders.

"How people talk about him is similar to how (Antonio) Nusa, Odegaard and (Erling) Haaland have been spoken about, both in the media and by the fans."

Man City have beaten a host of clubs to Nypan's signature

High praise indeed, and a sign of the type of pressure that will be on the player's shoulders from the get-go.

In the Premier League, there is no hiding place, of course, and reported interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa would suggest that the scouts can't all be wrong.

A four-way battle over a player that won't be out of his teens until the end of 2026 is a huge vote of confidence in his abilities.

Those who have seen him up close clearly have no doubts.

"We knew he was a special player and he showed that," Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy said when a then 16-year-old Nypan delivered a stunning performance in UEFA Conference League qualifying.

"He has a massive future ahead of him."

Stats point towards a bright future

An 80% pass accuracy and 0.7 key passes per game across the current campaign will certainly need to be improved when he crosses the white line at the Etihad Stadium, though one can assume that playing alongside those exponents of the highest quality will make the youngster a better player.

It's worth mentioning, too, that even at such an early stage of his career, he hasn't made a single error this season that's led to a goal or even a shot on goal from the opposition.

Sverre Nypan of Rosenborg during the Eliteserien match against Brann on May 11th, 2025 MARIUS SIMENSEN / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

1.2 tackles won per game, 53% of duels won, and 3.6 balls recovered per game are other stats that only enhance the narrative around a player who genuinely appears destined for greatness.

One question that might still be asked is what Nypan could possibly bring to City that would complement the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, who have all been signed in the current transfer market?

Guardiola's tactics to be drip-fed

Given his relative inexperience at the elite level of the game, however, one can assume that the focus would actually be on integrating the Norwegian firstly, and then drip feeding him Guardiola's tactical acumen. Only once the player fully understands the brief and the magnitude of his role is he likely to be unleashed.

After what was a poor season by their own standards, perhaps it was inevitable that the City hierarchy would enter the transfer market in a big way, both for an immediate reaction and also for longer-term growth.

With Liverpool running away with the Premier League title last season, City had little option other than to spend whatever was and is necessary to give them genuine hope that they can wrestle back the English top-flight title that they lost to the Reds in 2024/25.

It might well be a couple of seasons until we see Nypan dictating play in the City midfield on a regular basis, but there's every chance that if he can fulfil his evident promise, he'll be a mainstay in the first team for many, many years to come.