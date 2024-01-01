Tribal Football

Hojlund Rasmus breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Hojlund Rasmus
DONE DEAL: Schalke snap up Copenhagen striker Emile Hojlund
DONE DEAL: Schalke snap up Copenhagen striker Emile Hojlund
René Meulensteen exclusive: Zirkzee has everything to succeed at Man Utd
Joshua Zirkzee & Man Utd: Why he's the right No9 signing to launch a new era
DONE DEAL: Copenhagen midfielder Højlund signs for Eintracht Frankfurt
Stuttgart go for FC Copenhagen prospect Emil Hojlund (kid brother of Rasmus)
Hojlund: What I think of Man Utd target De Ligt
Man Utd striker Hojlund happy knowing Ten Hag staying
Shearer: Hojlund will benefit working with Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd
Man Utd striker Hojlund: I feel guilty
Denmark coach Hjulmand: Our system doesn't play to Hojlund's strengths
Denmark coach Hjulmand defends Hojland: He battered Alexander-Arnold then slammed Stones!
Poulsen rejects critics of Denmark teammate Hojlund
Mainoo: I've learned so much from Man Utd pal Eriksen
Denmark striker Hojlund: Failing to score against Slovenia won't weigh on me
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attack
Denmark coach Hjulmand insists full confidence in Man Utd striker Hojland
Larsen: Man Utd striker Hojlund best from Denmark since Elkjaer
Man Utd striker Hojlund: Euros will be insanely cool
Onana forces Man Utd rethink from directors
The Regista - Man Utd vs Man City (FA Cup final) tactical review: Ten Hag system stunned Pep; Fernandes outstanding
Mainoo tells fans on Man Utd whizkids: Don't forget Amad
Man Utd Treble hero Yorke slams Hojlund: Who is he?!
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Man Utd must not concede early in FA Cup final; Hojlund critics bang out of order!
The (unnecessary) attack on Rasmus Hojlund: There's something broken inside these Man Utd critics
Brother of Garnacho takes aim at Man Utd meltdown
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hojlund Rasmus page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Hojlund Rasmus - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Hojlund Rasmus news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.