Van de Ven on Tottenham's UEL win: The beautiful thing is that everyone kept believing!

Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven has opened on the club's Europa League victory over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Dutchman produced the standout moment with an acrobatic goal-line clearance of Rasmus Hojlund's header late in the game, keeping his side in front. The 24-year-old has spoken to the club website about how much lifting a European trophy means to him, especially after an injury-filled season.

“I’m so happy,” he added. “The beautiful thing is that everyone kept believing. It’s been a tough season but it’s come to a beautiful end.

“At the final whistle, it was pure emotions that came out,” he said. “I’m so proud, also for myself after all the injuries, and struggling, so when the final whistle came it was pure emotions. The vibes are unbelievable. I’m so happy.”

He also spoke on his goal line clearance which was perhaps the most heroic moment of the game as he kept Spurs in the lead despite United dominating possesion in the final moments.

“I can tell you it was painful! Vic came out, the ball bounced on his head. I don’t know how to be honest. The ball came to Hojlund and I was like 'I need to go to the goal line because if he heads over Vic, that’s going to be a goal'," said the centre-back.

“I saw the ball coming and to be honest the ball was high and I was like 'I don’t know how I’m going to do this', but I just tried everything I could and I saved it. It was all worth it because we kept the clean sheet. Some back issues afterwards but it’s all worth it!"

The young defender also revealed that rival fans had told him that he was choosing to be trophy-less when he joined Tottenham, but expressed how his side has now proven them wrong after a 17-year-long wait.

"Probably they will continue but I don’t care anymore. We proved them wrong. We won a trophy so they can say whatever they want," said the young defender. "We lifted a trophy and that’s the most important for us and the fans and for the club."