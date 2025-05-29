Malaysian Prime Minister on Man Utd: Hopefully you don't get relegated to the Championship

Tribal Football
Chong Voon Chung / Xinhua News / Profimedia
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has mocked Manchester United after their 1-0 loss to ASEAN All-Stars.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo all featured under manager Ruben Amorim as they jetted off for their post season tour in Malaysia in a game that went viral due to another poor United performance. 

Maung Maung Lwin netted a 71st-minute winner for the South-East Asia XI in what was a dire performance from the Red Devils who had completed an open top bus tour ahead of the clash. Now, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who was in the crowd at the game has taken to Facebook to twist the knife even further as United continue to sink lower and lower. 

"Oh no! Manchester United failed to win a trophy again. Looks like you guys are going to have a 'headache' next season. 

"Hopefully you don't get relegated to the Championship," he added, referring to England's second tier of football.” 

United finished 15th in the Premier League, on 42 points - accepted to be the club's worst campaign since the 1973-74 relegation season. If they repeat such a campaign next season then the Malaysian president may be right and United may drop down to the English second division where many believe they belong. 

