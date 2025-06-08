Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours

Rasmus Hojlund insists he expects to be playing for Manchester United next season.

The striker has been linked with Inter Milan and Napoli in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

But while away with Denmark, Hojlund said yesterday: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United.

“I’m looking forward to a little summer break, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project.

"I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are."