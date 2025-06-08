Inter Milan president Marotta admits Hojlund, Bonny interest; considers Inzaghi departure

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits they're keen to find a new striker signing.

Manchester United centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund and Parma's Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have been working, especially with Ausilio (Piero Ausilio, sporting director) and Baccin (Dario Baccin, assistant sporting director), in recent months, on what can change, and we know that the offensive is something that gets a lot of attention," Marotta told TMW.

"The players you mention (Höjlund and Bonny) can be included in a list of other names that will be investigated, and with whom we will possibly negotiate."

We can only thank Inzaghi

On former coach Simone Inzaghi's departure for Al-Hilal, he also said: "The world of football is unpredictable, not just on the pitch. Inzaghi's decision was to some extent expected, we tried to convince him but it didn't work, so now it was right to go our separate ways.

"He has started something new.

"We can only thank him for the fantastic job he has done, and we look to the future with optimism."