Capello a fan of Man Utd striker Hojlund: Inter Milan should take him over Bonny

Fabio Capello believes Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund will be a good addition for Inter Milan.

Hojlund, formerly of Atalanta, is being linked with a summer move to Inter, which have just named Cristian Chivu as new coach.

Chivu's former Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny is also being mentioned as a target for Inter, but Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "How does Cristian Chivu want to play? .

"I've read about a few names, from Hojlund to Bonny: well, I'm a fan of the former, even if he didn't shine at Manchester United. However, the Dane is a very mobile striker, good at attacking the depth and in Serie A, even though he was very young, he impressed me with Atalanta.

"Bonny is a different centre-forward, more involved in the game, but probably less ready. Should I say that? It would be a riskier choice, although Chivu knows him well, having coached him at Parma. And speaking of Parma: I think Inter also need a refresher in defence and (Giovanni) Leoni intrigues me a lot.

"Young, Italian and already tough. Last note: I read about hesitations about (Davide) Frattesi, but I would hold on to him tightly."