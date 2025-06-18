Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!

Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan
Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter MilanAction Plus
Manchester United striker Ramus Hojlund is keen on a move to Inter Milan.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Inter are looking at Hojlund and Parma attacker Ange-Yoan Bonny to strengthen their attack.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hojlund has been in contact with Nerazzurri and approved the switch.

However, Inter are yet to formally open talks with United about a fee for the Dane. Inter favour a loan-to-buy arrangement, though United are insisting on a straight sale. United want €45m to part with Hojlund this summer.

In Bonny's case, Inter and Parma have all but settled on a €25m fee for the Frenchman.

Mentions
Serie AHojlund RasmusBonny Ange-YoanInterManchester UnitedParmaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan president Marotta shrugs off Al-Hilal's Inzaghi claims
Parma approach Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta
Man United working on £38 million striker sale