Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan

Manchester United striker Ramus Hojlund is keen on a move to Inter Milan.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Inter are looking at Hojlund and Parma attacker Ange-Yoan Bonny to strengthen their attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hojlund has been in contact with Nerazzurri and approved the switch.

However, Inter are yet to formally open talks with United about a fee for the Dane. Inter favour a loan-to-buy arrangement, though United are insisting on a straight sale. United want €45m to part with Hojlund this summer.

In Bonny's case, Inter and Parma have all but settled on a €25m fee for the Frenchman.