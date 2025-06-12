Man Utd announce the signing of Cunha from Wolves: I dreamed of wearing the red shirt!

Manchester United have announced the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the biggest moves of the summer.

The 26-year-old now arrives at Old Trafford as a boyhood United fan on a five year deal as he hopes to add to manager Ruben Amorim’s options which were not up to scratch last season. Cunha scored 15 Premier League goals last season and Amorim will be hoping he can consistently find the back of the net, unlike Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Brazilian international admitted the move was a dream come true as he pulled on the shirt for the first time, which he says is an honour.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox admitted that Cunha was exactly what the club was looking for this summer and hopes he can do the job that so many strikers have failed to do at the club for several years.

“Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window.

"He has proved his ability to succeed in the Premier League as one of the most exciting and productive forwards in England during his time at Wolves, and, before that, in Spain and Germany. He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”