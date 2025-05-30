Amorim on Obi Martin's Hong Kong brace: The Premier League is a completely different world

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken after the club's 3-1 win over Hong Kong this week.

The Red Devils ended their post-season tour, which started with a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars by bouncing back with a second-half comeback against Hong Kong. United were down 1-0 at half time but the likes of Chido Obi, Amad and Mason Mount were introduced in the second half and flipped the game on its head, with Chido Obi being the standout performer.

Chido Obi showed striker Rasmus Hojlund how it's done with two well-taken goals late on as the Danish international watched on from the bench. His first was taken on the turn as he fired into the corner and his second saw him latch on to a cross from Mount in which he headed it down, again into the corner.

The game was finished off by Ayden Heaven's late header but the star of the show was Chido Obi who brought the game to life. Speaking to the media after the game, Amorim almost talked down his performance, however, as he was asked whether he was ready for the first team.

“I think he proved already in U18s he can score goals. Premier League is a completely different world. It’s a good start, he is working really well. I was really pleased with all the kids tonight.”

There is no doubt that Chido Obi and that he can make a difference when introduced into the first team. However, Amorim may be right that his performances in the academy and in preseason do not reflect the quality of the Premier League and he struggle to continue his excellent form when pushed into the first team at such a young age.