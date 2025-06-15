Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee

Tribal Football
Manchester United have made a decision over who to sell between strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

United are seeking to sell one of their centre-forwards as they seek to bring in two more attacking targets after the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Il Corriere dello Sport says United are now actively seeking a buyer for Hojlund, while deciding to keep hold of Zirkzee.

Inter Milan are already in contact with United for Denmark international Hojlund.

The Nerazzurri want to set up a loan-to-buy arrangement, while United would prefer a straight sale for £35-40m.

For his part, Hojlund would be happy to stay at Old Trafford.

