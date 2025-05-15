Wolves striker Cunha to snub Arsenal as he prefers to join Amorim's Man Utd setup

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha is set to snub Arsenal and join Manchester United this summer.

United want to sign a new forward who is more consistent than the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in front of goal this summer in what will be a major rebuild for United under Amorim. Cunha has been Wolves’ standout performer this season with 15 goals in the Premier League and is looking to leave the club this summer and now reports suggest that he prefers a move to United despite their low league position.

Advertisement Advertisement

This comes from Goal Brazil who report that the Brazilian is keen to play under Amorim, so much and he would prefer joining United over working with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. The report claims that the final negotiations over personal terms are now underway and United will pay Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause, plus a further £2.5m in add-ons.

To raise such funds Zirkzee, who hasn’t even been at the club for 12 months, could be sold to help with financial restriction,s whilst Hojlund who joined a year later may be loaned out for a fee to help the Red Devils finance such a huge squad overhaul. The Gunners have also reportedly made a move to sign Cunha but the striker sees United’s squad investment as a chance to join a side who could be on the up especially after the Europa League final.