Denmark replace Man Utd striker in worrying move: Højlund must be shaking his pants by now

Denmark replaced Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in their 5-0 win in a friendly against Lithuania.

Hojlund scored just 10 goals for United last season, with just four of those coming in the Premier League as links to various clubs including Italian giants Inter Milan continue to grow this summer. The 22-year-old was benched for Monaco striker Mika Biereth, formerly of Arsenal this week as Denmark cruised to an easy victory.

Biereth opened the scoring after just 12 minutes to give his side the lead as he added to his excellent form which saw him score 13 goals in 16 appearances in Ligue 1 last season. Danish outlet Bold commented on the United striker after the game, stating that he will be worried his spot in the national side has been taken.

“Højlund must be shaking his pants by now. He has been overtaken.”

Inter’s club president Giuseppe Marotta, also confirmed that Inter do have an interest in bringing Hojlund to the San Siro this summer and a move to Italy may be the perfect way to find his old self and to start finding the back of the net once more. However, the striker spoke recently about his future and suggested that he will stay at United despite his struggles and the recent signing of Matheus Cunha.

“I have a contract (until 2028), so I expect to play for Manchester United.

“I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

“I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United.

“I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”