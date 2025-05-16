Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd striker Hojlund

Fenerbache coach Jose Mourinho is returning to former club Manchester United to boost his attack.

Sozcu says Mourinho plans talks with United about taking United striker Rasmus Hojlund on-loan next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Denmark international's future is clouded at Old Trafford, where he has scored 11 goals so far this term.

The former Atalanta striker has been linked with a return to Italy, with Juventus keen.

However, he could also be offered the option to work with Mourinho at Fener, which would be happy to take Hojlund on-loan with an option to buy next summer.