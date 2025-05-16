Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Liam Delap advised to avoid Manchester United transfer
Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions
David announces Lille departure

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd striker Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd striker Hojlund
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd striker HojlundAction Plus
Fenerbache coach Jose Mourinho is returning to former club Manchester United to boost his attack.

Sozcu says Mourinho plans talks with United about taking United striker Rasmus Hojlund on-loan next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Denmark international's future is clouded at Old Trafford, where he has scored 11 goals so far this term.

The former Atalanta striker has been linked with a return to Italy, with Juventus keen.

However, he could also be offered the option to work with Mourinho at Fener, which would be happy to take Hojlund on-loan with an option to buy next summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedFenerbahceAtalantaJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Jose Mourinho wants Jadon Sancho at Fenerbahce
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?
Juventus plan swap bid for Man Utd striker Hojlund