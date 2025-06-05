Man Utd have £55m bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected

Manchester United's opening offer for Bryan Mbeumo, worth a total of £55M has been rejected by Brentford as the club demand more.

As reported by Sky Sports, United’s offer of a guaranteed £45M plus £10M has been outright rejected by the Bees who see the Cameroonian international as far more valuable. Brentford are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old forward with reports suggesting that £60M or more could be enough to see him leave.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mbeumo has only a year left on his contract which gives United some leverage but the offer clearly falls short of what Brentford would accept in the modern market. The forward is a wanted man by manager Ruben Amorim after an excellent season which saw him score 20 Premier League goals and bag seven assists under manager Thomas Frank.

Amorim has already snagged Matheus Cunha from Wolves for over £60M but wants more attacking assets to potentially rival the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad who fell short last season. If they do want him however, their bid must increase to a similar price to Cunha who scored 5 less Premier League goals last season.

Brentford have the option to extend it by another 12 months if the deal is not sorted before the end of the summer transfer window and the forward decides that United, who finished near the relegation zone last season, is not the destination for him. With Cunha and Mbeumo introduced it is likely that one of Hojlund, Zirkzee and Amad may leave to free up space in attack.