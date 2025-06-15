Man United working on £38 million striker sale

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Man United are reportedly working on a 'formula' that would see striker Rasmus Hojlund move to Italian giants Inter Milan this summer.

United are keen to see the 22-year-old leave the club this summer after an incredibly disappointing season in front of goal.

Hojlund scored just ten goals and providing two assists in his 52 games across all competitions, but Inter Milan are interested in his services.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker is increasingly keen on joining the Serie A side and is looking for a new challenge after things didn’t work out at Man United.

As a result, the two clubs are now trying to find a formula that would see Hojlund move to Inter for a fee expected to be around £38 million.

Mentions
Serie AHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedInterPremier LeagueFootball Transfers