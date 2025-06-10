The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke

Bayern Munich are serious about Rafael Leao; Newcastle asked for fresh Info on the Noni Madueke deal; Rasmus Hojlund wants to come back to Italy, but Manchester United want a permanent move. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Manchester United have shown renewed interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen as they are assessing potential options in goal for next season. The club is closely following the situation of the German goalkeeper at Barcelona, especially after recent internal issues that could affect his future in Spain.

Although not everyone at United is fully convinced about moving on from Andre Onana without giving him yet another chance, they are exploring several alternatives as part of broader planning, and Ter Stegen has emerged as one of the most concrete names under consideration.

While there is no official offer yet, Man United have confirmed internally that Ter Stegen could become a serious target if circumstances align. Some members of the board highly appreciate his experience and leadership.

Interestingly, before Chelsea fully entered into the talks with AC Milan for Mike Maignan, the Blues also gathered information on Ter Stegen. However, no further steps were taken after initial contact. The situation remains open: ter Stegen is not officially on the market for now, but Man United are monitoring developments closely as they shape their goalkeeper strategy for the 2025 season.

Bayern Munich make concrete moves for Leao

Bayern Munich have opened discussions with Rafael Leao's representatives and AC Milan to explore the possibility of a summer transfer. The German club is seriously considering Rafa - who has just won the Nations League with the Portuguese national team - as one of their top options to strengthen the attack.

There is no official offer on the table yet, but Bayern are already speaking with both Leao's entourage and the Rossoneri to understand the valuation and conditions of a potential deal. The idea is to find a common ground and see if a formal negotiation can begin in the coming weeks.

AC Milan value Leao at around €100m, but Bayern believe that is too high and they don't want to spend that amount for Rafael: that’s why talks are ongoing to evaluate if there is room for compromise.

Leao is under contract with AC Milan until 2028, but he is said to be open to a move to Bayern, which considers his potential and versatility suitable for the Bundesliga. Bayern's interest is now concrete, and the coming weeks could be decisive for the next steps in the deal.

Newcastle seek fresh Info on Madueke deal

Newcastle have made new inquiries to understand the conditions of a possible deal for Noni Madueke. The Chelsea winger is one of the names on Newcastle's shortlist to strengthen their squad in that role. Madueke is appreciated by the Newcastle board and is seen as a strong option for their attacking plans. However, there is one big problem: the price. Chelsea are currently asking for around €60m to sell the player, a fee considered too high by interested clubs.

Newcastle value the player at around €40/42m: at the moment, there is still a big gap between the two clubs. Anyway, the general feeling at Newcastle is that Chelsea's price may come down later in the window, opening better chances for negotiation. For this reason, talks have not yet advanced, but the Magpies are keeping a close eye on the situation.

AC Milan have also shown interest in Madueke in recent weeks, looking at him as a possible option for their right-wing role, although with the arrival of Max Allegri, Christian Pulisic's position seems more solid and Alexis Saelemaekers should remain in the squad, at least for the first part of the season. For now, Madueke’s future remains open, with several clubs ready to move if the opportunity becomes more affordable.

Hojlund's future still to be decided: agents pushing for return to Italy

Rasmus Hojlund's future at Man United remains uncertain. His agents are working hard to find a way for the Danish striker to return to Italy, but for now, United have not opened the door to a loan move. The Premier League club is only considering a permanent transfer at this stage. Several Italian clubs have shown interest.

Napoli have thought about Hojlund as they look to strengthen their attack this summer, but at the moment, there have been no further steps. Despite recent reports, Inter have not accelerated for Hojlund, as the club is primarily focused on other targets, like Jonathan David. Juventus, to date, are the club showing the strongest interest so far - but absolutely nothing advanced - and continues to monitor him, together with other strikers, among whom there is also Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Still, the main issue remains: Man United are unwilling to let Hojlund leave on loan with an option to buy. Without a change in that stance, any deal with Italy looks very difficult to complete for now. Interest is there, especially from Serie A, but the Italian clubs will wait and see if United soften their position in the coming weeks.

Mateta on the radar of Man Utd, Juventus and Milan, with developments expected soon

We just mentioned him: Jean-Philippe Mateta is becoming one of the most discussed names in the transfer market. Several clubs across Europe are showing serious interest in the Crystal Palace striker. Man United are looking for another striker besides Cunha and are considering Mateta as one of their main attacking options: the English club is expected to make a concrete move in the coming days to explore a deal.

Crystal Palace are open to selling the French striker, with an asking price of €30-35m. Juventus are also in the mix. The Italian team has been following Mateta for weeks and may take further steps soon.

With the Victor Osimhen option now off the table - following Cristiano Giuntoli's exit - Mateta appears to be a more realistic and financially manageable solution for the Bianconeri. His playing style and profile are well-liked in Turin.

AC Milan are another club to watch. The Rossoneri are still considering Mateta as a possible option for the number 9 position. Their final decision may depend on coach Massimiliano Allegri, who will play a key role in choosing the new striker. The race for Mateta is heating up and in the next few days there will be important developments on this front.