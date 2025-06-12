Napoli plan raid for Liverpool's Nunez and Man Utd's Hojlund this summer

Napoli are still pushing Liverpool for Darwin Nunez as well as Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte was reportedly convinced to stay at the side once he was told he would be backed by new signings this summer. One area of the pitch that needs to be strengthened is up front where Napoli fail to have a strong candidate for the striker role.

This has led the club to enquire about Nunez, Hojlund and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca. Liverpool paid €85m to bring the Uruguayan to England from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and will likely want to recoup what they paid despite him scoring just seven goals last season as Liverpool lifted the Premier League title.

Hojlund however cost United £64M plus a further £8M in potential add-ons when he made the move from Atalanta in August 2023. The Dane is also out of form and with the Red Devils announcing the signing of Matheus Cunha on Thursday afternoon, his spot under manager Ruben Amorim seems to have been filled.

Al-Hilal have also approached Liverpool for Nunez whilst Inter Milan have a strong interest for Lucca, meaning Napoli will have to be quick to snap up Hojlund who will join former United star Scott McTominay and former Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.