Man Utd striker Hojlund to return to Italy as Inter Milan links grow

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is being linked with a move back to Italy as interest from Inter Milan grows.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport who report that Inter have identified the United striker as their priority target for the summer transfer window, despite him likely being frozen out of manager Ruben Amorim’s squad overhaul after another inconsistent season. Hojlund was signed from Atalanta and would return to a league he already knows and thrived in before a move to the Premier League disrupted his promising career.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Danish international scored only four times in the Premier League last season, less than Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, despite making two more appearances. Inter, who narrowly missed out on the Serie A title and were rocked 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final are exploring a loan deal with an option to buy, capitalising on Hojlund's underwhelming performances for United.

In his last season for Atalanta, he managed 16 goals and seven assists in 42 games but he has been unable to reach those heights under managers Erik ten Hag who brought him in and Amorim who has failed to find the right system for him. The 22-year-old would be used to help balance the books, especially after United spent a whopping £62.5M on Wolves striker Matheus Cunha in a move that was confirmed over the weekend.

Hojlund is contracted to United until June 2028, meaning Inter would have to cough up a hefty price to bring him in this summer. A loan move may be more viable in a switch that would benefit Hojlun,d who needs to reforge his career, United who need to bring in funds and Inter who are in need of a top striker ahead of the new season.