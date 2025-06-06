Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is set to leave the club this summer and Inter Milan are the favourites to snap him up.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have made Hojlund their No. 1 attacking target and contact has already been made with transfer chief Piero Ausilio speaking with United over a possible move. Hojlund enjoyed a decent debut season at Man Utd, scoring 16 goals in all competitions but has since collapsed under manager Ruben Amorim as fans lose patient with the young striker.

Inter have assessed other strikers, including Jonathan David, who is set to leave Lille on a free transfer when his contract expires whilst Lautaro Martínez turns 28 years old in August and could become his strike partner. Hojlund has reportedly already given his approval to the negotiations and want a move to the San Siro which his ideal destination if he is to leave the club.

Metro report that the Nerazzurri are set to offer a loan with an option to buy for €45M – becoming an obligation to buy if certain conditions are triggered during the season. The Danish international only netted 10 goals for United in all competitions last season and looked out his depth in the Premier League as his side came close to relegation.

United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are very close to securing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo which would displace Hojlund whose place in the side is already in jeoprady. A move back to the Serie A would likely be the best move for the 22-year-old who clearly isn’t ready for the English first division at this stage in his career.