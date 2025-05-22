Spurs pair Vicario, Ven de Ven: We've just written history!

Tottenham pair Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven were floating after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Vicario kept a clean sheet on Wednesday night, helped by a stunning goalline clearance by Van de Ven to deny Rasmus Hojlund in the second-half.

Vicario said afterwards: "It is unbelievable. We have written history, this group of players has written history.

"There was also one Micky van de Ven save. On the line. We knew before the game we needed the help from everyone and we did it. Now we celebrate."

"I wasn't sure how I was going to do it!"

Van de Ven also said: "We always believed in this squad. Everyone kept believing even if we had a tough season."

On his goalline clearance, he added: "I saw the ball come in. I had to go to the goal and I wondered how I would do this but I just cleared it. My back, the ground over there is not soft!

"Unbelievable feeling. It was a tough season for myself also with injury."