Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney gives final advice to Man Utd ahead of UEL final: Just relax and enjoy the game...
Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak
Chelsea in talks over move for €100m-rated striker
Real Madrid table Nico Williams offer

Spurs pair Vicario, Ven de Ven: We've just written history!

Paul Vegas
Spurs pair Vicario, Ven de Ven: We've just written history!
Spurs pair Vicario, Ven de Ven: We've just written history!Josep LAGO / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Tottenham pair Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven were floating after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Vicario kept a clean sheet on Wednesday night, helped by a stunning goalline clearance by Van de Ven to deny Rasmus Hojlund in the second-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vicario said afterwards: "It is unbelievable. We have written history, this group of players has written history.

"There was also one Micky van de Ven save. On the line. We knew before the game we needed the help from everyone and we did it. Now we celebrate."

 

"I wasn't sure how I was going to do it!"

Van de Ven also said:  "We always believed in this squad. Everyone kept believing even if we had a tough season."

On his goalline clearance, he added: "I saw the ball come in. I had to go to the goal and I wondered how I would do this but I just cleared it. My back, the ground over there is not soft!

"Unbelievable feeling. It was a tough season for myself also with injury."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueVicario Guglielmovan de Ven MickyHojlund RasmusTottenhamManchester United
Related Articles
Tottenham attacker Johnson bursting with pride being Europa League final matchwinner
Tottenham captain Son: Today I'm a legend!
Postecoglou "relaxed" over Tottenham job after winning Europa League