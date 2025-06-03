Tribal Football
Inter Milan want Man Utd to name price for Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Inter Milan want Man Utd to name price for HojlundAction Plus
Inter Milan are set to ask Manchester United to name their price for Rasmus Hojlund this week.

The Daily Mail says Inter have been in talks with Hojlund's camp for several days about a return to Serie A this summer.

The former Atalanta striker has battled for form over his first two seasons in England and could be on the move in the coming months.

Inter, after speaking with Hojlund's agents, will now approach United about the player's availability and asking price.

Along with the defeated Champions League finalists, Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in Hojlund.

