Ex-Roma president Sensi: Friedkins and De Rossi working well
Ex-Roma president Sensi: Friedkins and De Rossi working well
De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal
Roma striker El Shaarawy welcomes De Rossi's new deal
De Rossi signs new Roma contract
De Rossi full of confidence in Roma squad - and Ghisolfi
Totti says De Rossi right coach for Roma
Race for the Scudetto: Nicola does it again with Empoli; Napoli disaster; bravo Gasp & Atalanta
Roma coach De Rossi reveals strategy talks held with management
Roma coach De Rossi admits changes needed after Empoli defeat
Chris Smalling encouraged to leave Roma
Roma coach De Rossi: Our players were heroic at Bayer Leverkusen
Roma coach De Rossi adamant Euro hopes alive at Bayer Leverkusen
Race for the Scudetto: Sassuolo shock Inter Milan as relegation rivals fume; Classy Monza deserve applause
Prandelli adamant Serie A trio can reach Euro finals
Roma coach De Rossi full admiration for Allegri
Roma coach De Rossi: Did Xabi give me a football lesson?
Cesc Fabregas: Xabi's Bayer Leverkusen v De Rossi's Roma is a must-watch
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Similarities between myself and De Rossi
Roma midfielder Cristante: De Rossi methods difficult to learn
Roma goalkeeper Svilar: De Rossi born to be a coach
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo; Cannavaro forces Bologna stutter; Abraham saves Roma
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Why INEOS want Ten Hag out at Man Utd; De Zerbi exiting Brighton; Juventus make Chiesa call
Fabrizio Piccareta exclusive: Following Di Canio from Swindon to Sunderland; Why Roma turned sour for Mourinho
Roma coach De Rossi: We needed excellence to beat AC Milan
Roma coach De Rossi hails new Italian coaching generation
