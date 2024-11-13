Tribal Football
Roma midfielder Paredes: I was very happy until De Rossi was here

Carlos Volcano
Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes admits he didn't enjoy playing for former coach Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi was sacked earlier this season and replaced by Ivan Juric, who himself was dismissed on Sunday.

"I live my life and my career day by day,” Paredes told ESPN.

“Obviously, there were a lot of rumours, but I only think about my club. I was very happy until De Rossi was here, then the manager thing happened.

"Now, we change again…”

